Tigers pound Liberty, 51-7

Blountstown scored 28 points in the first quarter on only seven offense plays. The Tigers first possession went 51 yards on three running plays with Alex Valdez crossing the goal line from 25 yards out. Blountstown’s next possession saw Montarious Brown rip off a 66 yard run on a one play drive. A Treven Smith 80 yard punt return tacked on more points for the Tigers. Blountstown’s last possession of the 1st quarter went 78 yards on three plays with Brown going the distance untouched on a 68 yard run. James Shores kicked in all the extra points for the Tiger 28-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
Blountstown continued the scoring onslaught in the 2nd quarter, scoring on 3 of their next 4 possessions. Another one play scoring drive opened up the 2nd quarter for the Tigers. QB Trent Peacock hit Treven Smith on a crossing route that found pay dirt after 74 yards. A Bulldog fumble recovered by Zeb Kelley set the Tiger offense up in Bulldog territory on the 26 yard line. Another one play drive saw Delaney Cheesmon catch his first pass of the year from Peacock and go the distance for the Tiger TD. The Bulldogs next possession ended up with another turnover on a bone jarring hit by Cody Peavy and a fumble recovery by Abrey Johnson on the Liberty County 26 yard line. Seven plays later, James Shores knocked in a 32 yard field goal that pushed the score to 45-0 to end the half. The Bulldogs had a chance to score at the end of the half after a poor Tiger punt gave the Bulldogs good field position on the Tiger 30 yard line with 16 seconds left. Tiger Javian Rives intercepted a pass in the end zone on the last play of the half to end the scoring threat by the Bulldogs.
The running clock opened up the second half and the game went quickly. The Bulldogs would get on the scoreboard with 8:54 left in the game. Liberty County put together a nice 74 yard 10 play drive capped off by an Anson Johnson 2 yard run on 4th down. Crisanto Rangel added the extra point for the 45-7 score. The Tigers would add a 19 yard TD run by Cane Miller on the last play of the game for the final 51-7 score.
The Tiger offense racked up 397 yards on only 32 plays for an average of 12.4 yards/play. Tiger QB Trent Peacock went 3-4 passing for 124 yards and 2 TD’s. The rushing attack was led by Montarious Brown’s 134 yards on 2 carries. Alex Valdez chipped in 45 yards on 4 carries and Cane Miller added 40 yards on 13 carries. Treven Smith, Pola McCloud and Delaney Cheesmon all had one reception.
The Tiger defense held Liberty County to just 99 yards of total offense on the night. Leading tackler for Blountstown was Brent McCrone with 9 tackles followed closely by Alex Valdez with 8 tackles. Linebackers Kentrell Lawson and Zeb Kelley finished with 6 tackles each.
Bulldog QB Brady Peddie finished 7-15 passing on the night for 67 yards. Austin Waller caught 3 of those passes for 45 yards. Anson Johnson rushed for 46 yards on 15 carries. The Liberty County defense was led by Lucas Barber, Zach Hobby and Caleb Peddie.
The Tigers (4-1) look to extend their win streak this Friday night as they travel to Bonifay to take on the Holmes County Blue Devils (2-3). Holmes County lost last week to Northview-Bratt 26-20. Game time this Friday night will be 7:00 CT in Bonifay. See you there.
The Class A Region 2 rankings were released for the first time this year on Tuesday (not available before press). The eight team region will be ranked based on W/L record and strength of schedule. At the end of the year, the top six of eight teams will advance to the playoffs. In the initial poll, it appears that Port St. Joe and Blountstown will be ranked the top 2 seeds in the region.