Pioneer Settlement hosts concert and annual Peanut Boil

Posted by
Administrator
in News, Top Stories
Thursday, September 27. 2018
Comments (0)
The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement hosted it’s Annual Peanut Boil this past Saturday at Sam Atkins Park.

Folks enjoyed free boiled peanuts, games for the kids and music performed by great musicians.

The event was free to attend and the weather was great.



Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 