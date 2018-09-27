Blountstown Woman’s Club Kicks Off 2018 - 2020 Administration

The third Thursday of most every month find members of the Blountstown Woman’s Club about the business of community service. After a summer reprieve, the ladies met September 20th to issue in a new administration, new format, and new location. Rivertown Community Church graciously hosted the event. Keeping with the “See Ya’ Round the River Town” theme the room boasted a steamship and tables adorned with tiny canoes, fish nets and bobbers in the centerpiece vase. Adrienne Wood, Arts Chairman, completed the ensemble with a touch of fern. Beverly Clark supplied breakfast goodies to keep energy high during set up.
Prefaced by a light lunch and social, members scurried to bid on auction items and purchase personalized name tags. A display of pictures from summer events including the River Town Riviera, District 1-4 Leadership Conference, District 2 President’s meeting and District 2 Operation Smile Serve Day captured a productive summer break.
The meeting, hosted by the Leadership Committee, was called to order by President, Terry Tanner-Smith. Linda Smith gave the devotional. Minutes were read from the May meeting by Secretary Connie Williford. Addressing multiple intelligences through creative learning projects with 4-H middle school students will be a monthly project of Education Chairman, Peach Winkler-Pierce. Peach finished with an informative briefing on Prion Disease. Treasurer Peg Frith, held the floor as the 2019 budget and fund raisers were proposed. Both were adopted with enthusiasm and commitment to reach Club goals.
Sandy Voss, Vice President and membership chairman, introduced four women coming forward for membership. Each lady had attended two club functions, expressed a desire to join and were overwhelmingly accepted as the Club’s newest members. Rose Marie Cloud, Barbara Hosford, Nina McCalvin and Gidget Thomas received a recipe for a rising member, fresh bread baked by our own Helen Maloy and jam prepared by Peg Frith. The adjusted agenda now allows for working women to attend meetings during their lunch hour without missing any club business. For more details please email questions to blountstownwomansclub@gmail.com
.
The meeting ended with a program focused on how linking the club’s legacy and actively listening to current members will result in a successful launching of new goals. Charter member and three time President Jessie Mae Price virtually shared words of wisdom. “Cooperation is tops. This is a service organization. I didn’t do it by myself.”, were the golden take aways. Visit GFWC Blountstown Woman’s Club on FaceBook to see first hand, members living the volunteer spirit and loving it.