Driver in CR 69-A accident facing mutiple charges

A Monday afternoon traffic accident on NE County Road 69 A in Calhoun County resulted in no injuries according to a FHP report.
A 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Timothy William Olsen of Malone was southbound on 69A when it traveled onto the west shoulder, then back across to the east shoulder. Olsen’s truck then began to rotate and collided with the right rear of a northbound 2013 Chevy Tahoe driven by Melissa Chamberlain of Altha in the right rear. The truck overturned and came to rest on the west shoulder of the road on its left side facing northwest. The Tahoe came to a controlled stop facing south.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Nettle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.
Olsen was charged with Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, DUI with property damage, and driving while license revoked.