Legals for 09/26/18
Wednesday, September 26. 2018
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James Lamar Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.481
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #17-1N-10-0000-0011-0000
The South half of the South half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 10 west, Calhoun County, Florida. Containing 10 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Hayward Howell Moore
& Deborah Wright-Moore
900 W. Montgomery St.
Milledgeville, GA. 3161-6761
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on October 18, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James Lamar Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.893
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #35-2N-11-0000-0016-0700
LOT 7 (1.017 acres, more or less)
COMMENCE at 6 inch square concrete monument marking the Southeast Corner of Section 35, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 Degrees 22 Minutes 27 Seconds West along the Southerly boundary of said Section 35, a distance of 1647.39 feet to the Southeast Corner of the West half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 35; thence North 00 Degrees 28 Minutes 28 Seconds West 403.34 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue North 00 Degrees 28 Minutes 28 Seconds West 133.95 feet; thence North 89 Degrees 34 Minutes 05 Seconds West 330.96 feet; thence South 00 Degrees 38 minutes 06 Seconds East, 133.96, thence South 89 Degrees 34 Minutes 05 Seconds East 330.59 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1.017 acres, more or less.
LOTS 8 (1.017 acres, more or less)
COMMENCE at 6 inch square concrete monument marking the Southeast Corner of Section 35, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 Degrees 22 Minutes 27 Seconds West along the Southerly boundary of said Section 35, a distance of 1647.39 feet to the Southeast Corner of the West half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 35; thence North 00 Degrees 28 Minutes 28 Seconds West 269.23 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING, From said of POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue North 00 Degrees 28 Minutes 28 Seconds West 134.11 feet; thence North 89 degrees 34 Minutes 05 Seconds West 330.59 feet, thence South 00 Degrees 38 Minutes 06 Seconds East, 134.11 feet, thence South 89 Degrees 34 Minutes 05 Seconds East 330.21 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1.017 acres, more or less.
TOGETHER WITH ONE 1996 DOUBLEWIDE PEAC MOBILE HOME, BEARING ID# PSHGA1876A, HAVING A TITLE NO: 74346863. and ID# PSHGA18767B, HAVING A TITLE NO: 74346862, LYING AND BEING SITUATE THEREON.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Darrell Dogsoldier & Sandra Dogsoldier
22335 NW Lake McKenzie Blvd.
Altha, FL 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on October 18, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
Coral Towers, LLC proposes to build a 250-foot Self-Support Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 10459 CR 274 NW, Altha, Calhoun County, FL 32421, Lat: 30-32-01.1, Long: -85-12-01.4. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1115853.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN WILL ACCPET BIDS ON ONE (1) Three Bay Metal Building. The building is located on the lot beside City Hall where the Ford Dealership was at. There is a NO MINIMUM starting bid. The building will be awarded to the HIGHEST BIDDER. Payment must be made by Friday, October 12, 2018 and the building must be moved by November 9, 2018.
If you would like more information or would like to look at the building in more detail come by City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida between the hours of 7:00AM – 4:00PM CST, Monday thru Friday. Bids must be sealed and plainly marked on the envelope:”BID Metal Building”. Bids must be turned into City Hall by 2:00PM Friday, October 5, 2018. Bids will be opened and read aloud at 2:05PM Friday, October 5, 2018 at City Hall.
The City Council, City of Blountstown, reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS
CareerSource Chipola has a 2000 Winnebago motor home up for bid. The motor home is being sold “as is”. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid”. All bids must be received by CareerSource Chipola by October 25, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. CT. For additional information and a copy of the bid form, visit our website at www.careersourcechipola.com. Click on the link “About Us” and then “Current RFP’s and Bids”. CareerSource Chipola reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF FICTITIOUS NAME STATUTE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “fictitious name statute”, chapter 865.09, Florida statutes, will register with the division of corporations, department of the state, state of Florida upon request of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name: Pampered Stitches which I am engaged in business at 20634 County Road 275 NW, Altha, FL 32421 That the party interested has said Pam Combs (owner) at 20634 County Road 275 NW, Altha, FL 32421
