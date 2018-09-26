James Darren Summerlin (Huff), age 27, of Altha passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 in Altha.
Darren was born May 21,1991 in Tallahassee to Darrell Summerlin and Traci Marie Huff. He lived all his life in Altha and was a mason by trade.
He is survived by his parents, Darrell Summerlin and Traci Huff; paternal grandmother, Sharon Huff Adkins; paternal great-grandmother, Ethel Minick; maternal grandmother, Betty Jean Sapp; three brothers, Jack Tyler Huff, Trey Summerlin, and Alex Flowers of Altha and one sister, Kelsey Huff Jones; aunts and uncles, Ashley Huff of Clarksville, David Huff of Altha, Mike Huff of Tennessee, William Summerlin of Altha, Timothy Sapp of Altha and Roy “Slick” and Kathy Hill of Blountstown; cousin, Spencer O’Bryan; special friends, Terra Lindsey of Bristol and Zeke Bailey of Blountstown.
Memorialization will be by cremation. Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and you may offer condolences at adamsfh.com