Tommy Lee Lollie, age 70, of Hosford passed away in Tallahassee Saturday, September 22, 2018.
Born in Blountstown, May 15, 1948, Tommy was the son of the late Jeff Coleman and Flora Cynthia (Pitts) Lollie. He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Amber Lynne (Holland) Lollie.
Tommy was retired from the Florida Game and Fish Commission in Tallahassee where he worked for thirty-six years. He was a member of Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church in Hosford and he proudly served in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, Jeff and Flora Lollie, Tommy was preceded in death by a step-son, Joseph Rudd and brothers, J.C. Lollie and Sam Lollie.
Tommy is also survived by two sons, Amel Thomas Lollie of Hosford and Andrew Lee Lollie of Quincy and a step-son Johnny Even Rudd and his wife, Marie of Crawfordville; four brothers, Roy Lollie of Port St. Joe, Curtis Lollie of Blountstown, J. Truman Lollie and his wife, Barbara of Bristol, and Gene Lollie and his wife, Mary of Ponce de Leon; two sisters, Maggie Hancock and her husband, Bill of Tallahassee and Delia Ann McCullough and her husband, Rod of Tallahassee; two cousins-in-law, Quinton Finuff and Peggy Wade and one uncle-in-law, Virgil Finuff, all of Attapulgus, Georgia. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 28 at Mt. Zion Church in Hosford. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 with Reverend Aaron Elkins officiating. Interment will follow in Sanders Cemetery with full military honors. Flowers will be accepted.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer condolences online at adamsfh.com