Wilson Wayne Danley, age 73, of Bristol passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 in Bristol.
Born in Blountstown, December 4, 1944, Wayne was the son of the late Frank “Tank” and Bessie Lee (Stafford) Danley. He was retired from C. W. Roberts Construction Company where he worked as an equipment operator for thirty years and he attended Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford.
Survivors include his wife of 41years, Margaret Danley of Bristol; two sons, Steve Miller and Rodney Miller and his wife, Lisa, all of Bristol; two daughters, Bridgette Johnson and her husband, Trampus and Michelle Kent and her husband, Randy, all of Bristol; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Danley of Chiefland; a special friend, Marie Duncan of Hosford; two nephews, Billy Danley and his wife, Sandy of Bristol and Anthony Danley and his wife, Charlene of Gainesville.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, September 29 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.