Joseph G. Bateman, age 70, of Tallahassee, FL passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, FL.
Joseph was born on May 2, 1948 in Montgomery, AL to Glenn and Doris (Peak) Bateman. He lived in Marianna for over 25 years. Joseph worked for the State of Florida as Grounds Supervisor at the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, FL.
Survivors include, his step-mother, Shirley Bateman of Bristol, FL; 1 son, Brian Bateman of Tallahassee, FL; 3 daughters, Renee Youngblood of Havana, FL, Bonnie Wiley and husband, Andrew of Jacksonville, FL, Melodie Logue and husband, Kevin of Jacksonville, FL; 1 brother, Jim Bateman of Blountstown, FL; 1 step-brother, Tim Acree and wife, Christine of Beverly Hills, FL; 1 step-sister, Debbie Acree of Bristol, FL; 7 grandchildren, Kristen Ogden and husband, Malcolm, Chelsea Bateman, Clary Bateman, Lauren Logue, Adrienne Logue, Caroline Logue and Aiden Wiley; 2 great-grandchildren, Hudson Ogden and Emberleigh Russaw.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.