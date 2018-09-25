Joseph G. Bateman

Posted by
Administrator
in Obituaries
Tuesday, September 25. 2018
Comments (0)
Joseph G. Bateman, age 70, of Tallahassee, FL passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, FL.

Joseph was born on May 2, 1948 in Montgomery, AL to Glenn and Doris (Peak) Bateman. He lived in Marianna for over 25 years. Joseph worked for the State of Florida as Grounds Supervisor at the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, FL.
Survivors include, his step-mother, Shirley Bateman of Bristol, FL; 1 son, Brian Bateman of Tallahassee, FL; 3 daughters, Renee Youngblood of Havana, FL, Bonnie Wiley and husband, Andrew of Jacksonville, FL, Melodie Logue and husband, Kevin of Jacksonville, FL; 1 brother, Jim Bateman of Blountstown, FL; 1 step-brother, Tim Acree and wife, Christine of Beverly Hills, FL; 1 step-sister, Debbie Acree of Bristol, FL; 7 grandchildren, Kristen Ogden and husband, Malcolm, Chelsea Bateman, Clary Bateman, Lauren Logue, Adrienne Logue, Caroline Logue and Aiden Wiley; 2 great-grandchildren, Hudson Ogden and Emberleigh Russaw.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 