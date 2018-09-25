William “Bill” Kenneth Bailey, Sr., age 57, of Tallahassee passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 in Bay Shore, New York.
Bill was born in Altha, October 4, 1960, to Howard Earl Bailey and Janie Sue (Southwell) Bailey. He lived most of his life in Tallahassee and he was a Dredge Boat Engineer for H & L Contractors. He was a member of Local Union #25.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Howard Earl Bailey and two brothers, Robert Bailey and Daniel Bailey
Survivors include his mother, Janie Sue Bailey of Altha; his wife of twenty-nine years, Patricia Craig; sons, William Kenneth Bailey, Jr. and his wife, Francine of Woodville and Kendall Bailey of Tallahassee; his daughter, Kassidy Bailey of Tallahassee; three grandchildren, Anna Belle Bailey, Hayden Bailey, and Hunter Bailey; brothers, Carlton Bailey of Altha, James Timothy Bailey of Tallahassee and Howard Bailey of Altha; three sisters, Barbara Parrish of Tallahassee, Edna Brown, and Carol Johnson of Altha.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 CT, Thursday, September 27 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer condolences online at adamsfh.com.