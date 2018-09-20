Tigers prepare for Liberty Co.

Blountstown received the opening kickoff but a lost fumble ended their drive at the Northview 40 yard line. Northview took advantage of the gift and went on a 10 play drive scoring on an 8 yard run with 5:47 to play in the 1st quarter. The extra point was no good by the Chiefs took the early 6-0 lead. That lead did not last long. On the next play after the kickoff, Treven Smith took a handoff to the right sideline and outraced everyone 65 yards to the endzone. James Shores tacked on one of his three extra points on the night giving the Tigers the 7-6 lead. After a forced three and out by the Tiger defense, the Blountstown offense struck again. The Tigers found pay dirt in four plays finishing with a 44 yard TD catch by Alex Valdez from Trent Peacock. With 2:01 left in the 1st quarter the Tigers extended their lead to 14-6. The Tiger defense came up big once again on Northview’s next possession when Treven Smith intercepted a pass and returned it 34 yards down to the Northview 3 yard line. On the next play, Abrey Johnson bulldozed his way to the paint as the Tigers took the 20-6 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
The 2nd quarter opened up with back-to-back punts. The Chiefs would cut their deficit on their second possession midway through the second quarter. An 82 yard drive was capped off with an 18 yard TD catch and the extra point shaved the Blountstown lead to 20-13 with 5:52 to go in the half. As good teams do, the Tiger offense answered the Chief score with a score of their own. A failed onside kick attempt by the Chiefs, gave the Tigers great field position on the Northview 47 yard line. Four plays later, Smith found the endzone again on a 24 yard TD catch from Peacock. The Tigers took the 27-13 lead with 4:09 left in the half. Blounstown looked poised to take that lead in the half but Northview had other plans. Northview drove into Tiger territory and converted a 3rd and 18 taking the ball down to the Tiger 17 yard line with 8 seconds left in the half. The Chiefs lined up for one last play in the half and heaved a prayer into the endzone that was answered with a 17 yard TD catch. The extra point attempt was no good but the Chiefs cut the Tiger lead to one possession at 27-19 to end the first half.
The 3rd quarter went scoreless as fatigue began to set in on both sides. The 4th quarter began with an incredible defensive stand by the home standing Tigers. On the first play of the 4th quarter, Northview faced a 4th and 2 from the Blountstown 13 yard line. Treven Smith stuffed the run for a one yard gain and the Tiger defense thwarted the Chiefs scoring attempt. The Tigers would flip the field but fail on their own 4th down giving the ball back to the Chiefs on the Northview 37 yard line with 9:16 left in the game. Northview would cross midfield but Smith ended the threat with his second INT on the night giving the ball back to the Tigers with 6:07 left clinging onto the 27-19 lead. Blountstown would put the nail in the coffin going on a 6 play 64 yard drive. Big runs by Montarious Brown, Trent Peacock and Kentrell Lawson ended with a Lawson 11 yard TD run. Alex Valdez tacked on the 2 point conversion to push the final score to 35-19 with 3:32 left.
The Tiger offense was effective on the ground grinding out 330 yards on 36 carries and gaining 408 total yards on 41 plays for an amazing 10 yard per play average. Treven Smith lead the rushing attack with 128 yards on 13 carries. Lawson added 95 yards on just 5 carries. Montarious Brown chipped in 39 yards. Tiger QB Trent Peacock went 3-5 passing for 78 yards with 2 TD’s to Smith and Valdez.
The Blountstown defense bent a little but did not break. Kentrell Lawson finished with 19 tackles including a sack. Linebacker Zeb Kelley was close behind with 16 tackles and Treven Smith finished with 14 tackles and 2 INT’s. Blasé O’Bryan and Montarious Brown chipped in 9 tackles apiece.
Blountstown (3-1) will make the short trip across the Apalachicola River this Friday night to take on the Liberty County Bulldogs (2-2). Liberty County beat Franklin County last week 6-0. The Bulldogs will look to avenge a 65-0 loss to the Tigers last year. Game time this Friday, September 21 in Bristol will be 7:00 CT.