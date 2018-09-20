Carr’s September Students of the Month

Kg - John Franklin Daniels
1st -Jayce Lipford
2nd - Brynlee Strickland
3A - Emmy Gentry
3B - Carson Girardot
4A - Alena Broast
4B - Kendall Winfree (Absent)
5A - Parris Attaway
5B - Jacob Carpenter
6A - Alena Broast
6B - Taylor Hollis
7th - Anna Hand
8A - Alexis Sims
8B - Linda K. Blackburn
