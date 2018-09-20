County’s oldest church celebrates its homecoming

On Sunday, September 16th, 2018, I walked into the oldest church in Calhoun County and sat down in the back row while people filed into the sanctuary.
The preacher stood behind the pulpit, flipping the pages of his Bible, doing a last-minute review of his notes before delivering the sermon. It was homecoming at Magnolia Baptist Church, and you could tell by the joy in the atmosphere that it was a special homecoming indeed. The congregation continued to trickle in, and the small talk of the week’s activities filled the air. Eighty-seven year old Rufus Pitts stopped in to tell me hello, and to fill me in on some of his family history as it was tied to the little country church.
Mr. David White attended that very church when he was a small boy in 1955, and he has some very fond memories of it then. He had done quite a bit of research on the history of it and was gracious to share with me what he had learned. The church was started in 1870, taking a little more than two years to build, and having it’s first service in 1873. It was at a different location then, but a packed house for a revival in 1919 caused the floor to collapse, and led to the current church that we now sat in. I sat there and pondered about the generations that has sat in those very pews, and the lives that were impacted in that little church. I thought about the farmers that prayed for their crops, and the women that prayed for their husbands. I thought about the little children that walked great distances with their parents just to be there on Sunday mornings, and how they must have sung the songs they learned about Jesus on the way home. And I thought about the bell that was now ringing from atop the church, beaconing to those close by that church was about to begin.
That bell was the same bell that rang from the bell tower on that same church since 1920. When the steeple needed repair and was brought down, the bell came down with it. Amidst the shuffle, the bell was placed in safe keeping, and wouldn’t be seen by the church again for nearly 50 years. When the church found itself in need of a new roof, and a request for help was sent out, the response was more than Pastor Clint Clemons imagined. A phone call came from Lincoln Hall inquiring about the bell that had once hung in the bell tower. He then told the pastor that he believed he had that bell, and would like to return it to the church, which he did. He drove up from south Florida to deliver the bell himself, and also delivered a very generous donation to the church for the new roof.
Pastor Clemons was so thrilled that he couldn’t wait to be able to share it with his congregation. He was adamant that they find a way to have the bell hung and ready for ringing by the homecoming celebration. Three men from the church made it happen, and it sang out loud and proud with each clang, with all very happy that the bell was back where it belonged. The celebration was great that Sunday morning, as the congregation, young and old, sang hymns and praise to a loving and faithful God. The smiles on their faces made it evident that they were at “home” on that homecoming Sunday.
Homecoming was wonderful for so many reasons, but it wasn’t the only exciting thing happening at Magnolia Baptist church. Kathrine and Seth Alderman also shared with me how Mr. Robert Wiltse has been hosting a wide array of classes on financial management at the church on Thursday nights. He has been sharing knowledge that both Seth and Kathrine believed was invaluable to their future success and were excited to gain. Anyone is welcome to attend those classes, and dinner is provided during the training. They wanted to be sure an invitation was extended, so if you would like to attend, be there at 6PM on Thursday!