Large crowd expected for BPD Classic Car Show here on November 3rd

The Blountstown Police Department (BPD) will host their first BPD Classic Car Show on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Magnolia Square in downtown Blountstown, FL.
All proceeds will benefit the BPD Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund. The fund will provide one (1) scholarship annually to a qualified Calhoun County graduate who is committed to pursuing a career in law enforcement.
Registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. CT. The show will last from 9 a.m. to 12 noon CT. Awards will be presented at 1 p.m. The event will be emceed by Sonny Morris.
FREE PARKING & FREE ADMISSION FOR SPECTATORS
Guests will enjoy classic cars, food, music, 50/50 raffle, and prize drawings.
Awards presented for:
- Best of Show
- People’s Choice
- Oldest Vehicle
- Longest Distance Driven
Car Entry Fees:
- Pre-Registered - $20
-Day Of/Onsite Registration - $25
* Deadline for pre-registration is Friday, October 26, 2018.
For more information contact Capt. Adam Terry at 850-643-7968 or aterry@blountstownpd.com
.