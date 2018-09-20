Kicking down door results in multiple charges

On Tuesday, September 11 Deputy Brown was dispatched to a residence in Blountstown in regards to a suspected burglary.
Deputy Brown made contact with the victim who stated that when he arrived home from work his key wouldn’t work in the front door lock. The victim then called his wife and she told him that Tommy (Gerald Thomas Webb) had called and told her that he kicked in the front door, but didn’t say why he did it. The victim told Deputy Brown that none of his valuables had been taken, and that his 18 year old granddaughter was home when the event occurred.
The victims granddaughter told Deputy Brown that Tommy Webb was outside yelling and cussing and trying to start her grandfathers truck. Tommy then began banging on things outside, and then began banging on the door. The granddaughter decided to ignore Tommy, and decided to get a shower. While in the shower, Tommy kicked in the door and began yelling and cussing again, at which time the victim returned home and Tommy left the property. Tommy did attempt to fix the door after the incident.
At the conclusion of Deputy Brown’s investigation, he determined that Gerald Webb entered a the covered porch uninvited and maliciously damaged the front door, while on probation.
Based on the above mentioned information, probable cause was found to charge Gerald Thomas Webb with burglary, criminal mischief, and violation of probation.