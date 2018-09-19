William Acey “Minner” Abbott, Jr., age 54, of Blountstown passed away Monday, September 10, 2018.
William was born in Blountstown, February 4, 1964 to William Acey Abbott, Sr. and JoAnne Abbott.
William was preceded in death by his father, William Acey Abbott, Sr. and a brother, Gerald Abbott.
Survivors include his mother, JoAnne Abbott of Blountstown; his son, Acey Dwayne Abbott of Altha; and three sisters, Virginia Laware and her husband, Phillip “Shag” of Blountstown, Patricia Elkins McCrone and Curt Battle of Blountstown, and Toni Corlett of Blountstown; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; several great nieces and nephews; two great-great nieces; and his former wife, Cathy Abbott.
A memorial service will be in Adams Funeral Home, Saturday, September 22 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Avenue Suite E, Marianna, FL32446.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements
and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.