Mable Burke, age 83, of Hosford passed away Tuesday, September 11 in Hosford.
Mable was born August 20, 1935 to the late Lark and Stella Sewell. She was a homemaker, a beloved mother, and treasured grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mable was preceded in death by her husband, Conley Burke; her siblings, Myrtle Pitts, R. D. Sewell, A. L. Sewell, Albert Sewell, Ruby White, Clarence Sewell, Hilton Sewell, and Curtis Sewell.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Dowdy and her husband, Robert; her granddaughter, Ashley and grandson, Rob; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 14, 6:00-8:00 p.m. ET at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown. A graveside service will be in Hosford Cemetery, 10:00 ET, Saturday, September 15 .
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.