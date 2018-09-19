Farmington, NY – Raymond C. Phillips, age 87, passed away peacefully, on September 14, 2018.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Joanne (Ernst) Phillips; and brother, John Phillips. Ray is survived by six children, Gregory (Sally) Phillips, Karen (Edward) Andross, Lisa (Andrew) Spittal, Wendy (Anthony) Rayner, Jennifer (Steven) Welch and Martha “Marti” (Jeffrey) Vickery; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Arlene Phillips.
Ray was born in Rochester and was the son of Raymond and Verna (Bowerman) Phillips. Growing up in the Fishers area, Ray graduated from Victor Central School in 1949, and earned an architectural degree from Cornell University in 1954. As a participant in ROTC, he became a pilot in the US Navy serving four years of active duty and retiring at the rank of Commander in the Navy Reserve after twenty years. After completing his active duty service, he spent twenty years helping with the family dairy, livestock, and crop farm in Farmington before returning to his chosen field of architecture. During this time, he also served the Town of Farmington for a number of years as a Zoning Officer and as a member of the Planning Board. Upon earning state engineering certification, he became self-employed, designing residences and engineering additions and redesigns for countless residential and commercial customers.
Ray was a dedicated husband and father. He had a passion for music, and played saxophone throughout high school, college, and adult life in various bands and was a charter member of the Finger Lakes Wind Ensemble. He enjoyed woodworking in his limited spare time and crafted many beautiful pieces for family and friends. Ray had a quick wit and firm principles and will be sorely missed.
In accordance with Ray’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 3040 County Road 10, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.