Legals for 09/19/18
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, September 19. 2018
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
Calhoun County
Request for Proposals for Grant Application, Administration and Engineering Services
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners requests proposals to provide application, administration and engineering services, for the County’s FFY 2018 and/or 2019 CDBG grant(s). A Neighborhood Revitalization, Housing or Commercial Revitalization Small Cities CDBG grant will be submitted for FFY 2018. If the FFY2018 grant is not awarded, the County will submit another application for FFY 2019 funds in one of those 3 categories. The County may also apply for one or more CDBG grants in the Economic Development category if an appropriate project arises.
Application services shall include but not be limited to providing guidance regarding selecting and defining appropriate grant projects/categories, completing application forms and attachments, assistance with public participation, etc. Administration services shall include, but not be limited to reviewing and developing necessary policies and procedures, developing and administering the program(s), conducting environmental review(s), coordinating with all funding agencies, developing and administering contract(s), tracking and managing program funds in compliance with program guidelines, and providing reports and technical assistance. Engineering services will include conceptual designs and opinions of costs, survey as necessary, design, permit application(s), construction contract bidding and award, services during construction, inspection services, and other additional services if required.
Proposals may be submitted for one or more services, for one or more projects/grants. Evaluation and contracts for each service and grant shall be separate as applicable.
Administration and Application Services proposals shall be evaluated separately, using the following criteria:
1. Successful Experience with Florida Small Cities CDBG* (25 points)
2. Management and Staff Qualifications, Availability (20 points)
3. Understanding of Local Needs and Approach to Project (20 points)
4. Reputation and Client References (20 points)
5. Certified Minority/Woman Owned Business (10 points**)
6. Fee and Proposed Fee Basis (5 points)
Engineering Services proposals shall be evaluated using the following criteria:
1. Successful Experience with Florida Small Cities CDBG or other as applicable* 25 points)
2. Management and Staff Qualifications, Availability (20 points)
3. Understanding of Local Needs and Approach to Project (20 points)
4. Reputation and Client References (25 points)
5. Certified Minority/Woman Owned Business (10 points**)
*Proposals for non-CDBG projects should include experience with such projects, but such experience may not be applicable to CDBG. ** W/MBE participation of subcontractors may be pro-rated for a maximum of 7 points).
Questions shall be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, telephone 850-674-8075, or csnowden@fairpoint.net. The County reserves the right to request clarification of any information submitted by proposers, and with suitable basis, also reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process. Contracts may be subject to grant awards and release of funds by respective funding agencies.
A person or affiliate who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity; may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work; may not submit bids, proposals, or replies on leases of real property to a public entity; may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity; and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of the threshold amount provided in s. 287.017 for CATEGORY TWO for a period of 36 months following the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list.
Proposals are due by 2 P.M. (CST) on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Submit one original and five copies to the Calhoun County Clerk to the Board, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, in a sealed package marked: “SEALED PROPOSAL FOR GRANT SERVICES”. Late proposals will not be considered. Proposals will be opened publicly in the same location Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 2:01 PM (CST) and evaluated by the County Commissioners at a later date. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity employer and procurer.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James Lamar Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.481
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #17-1N-10-0000-0011-0000
The South half of the South half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 10 west, Calhoun County, Florida. Containing 10 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Hayward Howell Moore
& Deborah Wright-Moore
900 W. Montgomery St.
Milledgeville, GA. 3161-6761
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on October 18, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James Lamar Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.893
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #35-2N-11-0000-0016-0700
LOT 7 (1.017 acres, more or less)
COMMENCE at 6 inch square concrete monument marking the Southeast Corner of Section 35, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 Degrees 22 Minutes 27 Seconds West along the Southerly boundary of said Section 35, a distance of 1647.39 feet to the Southeast Corner of the West half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 35; thence North 00 Degrees 28 Minutes 28 Seconds West 403.34 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue North 00 Degrees 28 Minutes 28 Seconds West 133.95 feet; thence North 89 Degrees 34 Minutes 05 Seconds West 330.96 feet; thence South 00 Degrees 38 minutes 06 Seconds East, 133.96, thence South 89 Degrees 34 Minutes 05 Seconds East 330.59 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1.017 acres, more or less.
LOTS 8 (1.017 acres, more or less)
COMMENCE at 6 inch square concrete monument marking the Southeast Corner of Section 35, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 Degrees 22 Minutes 27 Seconds West along the Southerly boundary of said Section 35, a distance of 1647.39 feet to the Southeast Corner of the West half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 35; thence North 00 Degrees 28 Minutes 28 Seconds West 269.23 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING, From said of POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue North 00 Degrees 28 Minutes 28 Seconds West 134.11 feet; thence North 89 degrees 34 Minutes 05 Seconds West 330.59 feet, thence South 00 Degrees 38 Minutes 06 Seconds East, 134.11 feet, thence South 89 Degrees 34 Minutes 05 Seconds East 330.21 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1.017 acres, more or less.
TOGETHER WITH ONE 1996 DOUBLEWIDE PEAC MOBILE HOME, BEARING ID# PSHGA1876A, HAVING A TITLE NO: 74346863. and ID# PSHGA18767B, HAVING A TITLE NO: 74346862, LYING AND BEING SITUATE THEREON.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Darrell Dogsoldier & Sandra Dogsoldier
22335 NW Lake McKenzie Blvd.
Altha, FL 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on October 18, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
THE 14 JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.:18-176-DR Division:
NATHAN HACKEL ,
Petitioner
and
MELISSA ADAMS ,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
{Specify action}
PETITON FOR PATERNITY
AND RELATED RELIEF
TO: {name of Respondent} MELISSA ADAMS
{Respondent’s last known address}
2128 IRIS ROAD, DOTHAN, AL
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for {identify the type of case} _PETITION FOR PATERNITY AND RELATED RELIEF__ has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on {name of Petitioner} NATHAN HACKELwhose address is 20888 SE SHERRY AVE, BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
on or before SEPTEMBER 28, 2018, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 20859 CENTRAL AVE E, RM 130 BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424 , before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.
If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
{If applicable, insert the legal description of real property, a specific description of personal property, and the name of the county in Florida where the property is located}.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: 8-24-2018. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: _NONA BORELLI
{Deputy Clerk}
