Kendall Lee Brown, age 58, of Scotts Ferry passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at his home.
Kendall was born on May 21, 1960 in Tallahassee, FL to Auburn Lee Brown and Shirley (Aplin) Brown and had lived in Calhoun County since 1969 coming from Wakulla County. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and truly loved the outdoors. Kendall worked on a dredge boat and was a truck driver working with Higdon Grocery Company. He was a member of the Scotts Ferry Volunteer Fire Department and loved Blountstown and FSU Football. Kendall truly loved all his family. He was a member of Abe Spring Pentecostal Holiness Church and was preceded in death by his father, Auburn Lee Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Sybil (Mullins) Brown of Scotts Ferry, FL; mother, Shirley Brown of Scotts Ferry, FL; special daughter, Corinda Norris of Blountstown, FL; 3 brothers, Rocky Lee Brown of Scotts Ferry, FL, Greg Lee Brown and wife, Margie of Wakulla, FL, Lee Lee Brown and wife, Renee of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister, Sherryl Norris and husband, Tony of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister-in-law, Janice Goodwin and husband Dennis of Blountstown, FL; 1 brother-in-law Darrel Mullins and wife, Desree of Blountstown, FL; nieces and nephews, Amber, Bradley, Cierra, Seth, Hannah, Jeremy, Scotty and Blake; 10 great nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Elma Mullins of Blountstown, FL.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 6:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Morris officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.