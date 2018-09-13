Tigers rush for 350+ yards

The Tigers had a strong performance on the ground rushing for 309 yards and six touchdowns. Blountstown scored on its first 3 possessions and 4 out of 5 possessions in the first half. The Tigers started the scoring spree taking the opening kickoff and going on an 83 yard 4 play drive. Treven Smith scored on a 1 yard run and James Shores kicked the first of his 6 extra points. The Tigers took the early 7-0 lead just 1:49 into the game. Smith would score again on Blountstown’s next possession capping a 6 play 47 yard drive with an effortless 10 yard run. Kentrell Lawson got into the scoring column with a 1 yard run finishing off a 4 play 17 yard drive after a bad Marianna punt snap gave the Tigers the ball on the Bulldog 17 yard line. Lawson’s score gave the Tigers the 20-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
Each team would score once in the 2nd quarter. The Bulldogs would strike first after recovering a Tiger fumble and returning it to the Tiger 44 yard line. A personal foul pushed the ball down to the Tiger 29 and five plays later the Bulldogs scored on a 17 yard run that trimmed the Tiger lead to 20-7 with 7:44 left in the half. The Tigers would answer with a 9 play 44 yard drive after getting great field position from an Alex Valdez 43 yard kickoff return. Trent Peacock scored on a 1 yard QB sneak with 3:03 left in the 2nd quarter. The Tigers went to the locker room with the 27-7 halftime lead.
Marianna cut into the lead midway through the 3rd quarter after a bad Tiger punt snap gave the Bulldogs the ball on the Tiger 20 yard line. A 10 yard pass on 3rd and goal cut the Tiger lead to 27-14. But the Tigers would answer, as they did all night with another scoring drive. A 7 play 65 yard drive culminated with a 17 yard TD catch to Pola McCloud from Trent Peacock. The score pushed the Tiger lead to 34-14 with 3:05 left in the 3rd quarter.
The Bulldogs would not go away lightly. Marianna scored on the first play of the 4th quarter on a 13 yard pass after a long 10 play drive going 80 yards. The Tiger lead was cut to two possessions at 34-21. Marianna attempted an onside kick that was recovered by the Tigers on their own 47 yard line and on the very next play Montarious Brown ripped off a 53 yard run right up the middle to extend the Tiger lead to 41-21 with 11:15 left in the game. The Tiger defense would put the game out of reach on the next Bulldog possession stopping them on 4th and 1 deep in Marianna territory. Blountstown would take the ball over on downs on the Marianna 21.
Three plays later Brown would score again on a 7 yard run and push the Tiger lead to 48-21 with 8:11 to go in the game. Marianna would score one last time late in the game on 10 yard run to make the final score 48-27.
The Tiger ground game put up 309 yards on 43 attempts with Peacock leading the way with 107 yards on 8 carries. Montarious Brown ran for 95 yards with Treven Smith chipping in 75 yards on 9 attempts each. Kentrell Lawson ran tough all night gaining 63 yards on 11 touches. QB Peacock went 2-4 passing for 48 yards with Smith catching one pass for 31 yards and McCloud hauling in a 17 yard TD.
Zeb Kelley and Lawson had monster nights for the Tiger defense. Kelley finished with 23 tackles followed closely by Lawson’s 20. Alex Valdez added 13 tackles and Cody Peavy (11) and Smith (10) both finished the night with double digit tackles.
The Tigers (2-1) will be back at home this Friday night against Northview-Bratt (2-1). Northview is coming into the game after beating South Walton last week 14-7. Northview will be looking to avenge last year’s 46 point loss to the Tigers. Game time in Blountstown will be 7:00 PM CT.