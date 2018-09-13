Altha FCCLA compete in National Convention

While most students were taking it easy this summer, three of our clubs were competing on the National Le
On June 10 members from the Altha Sr. Beta Club traveled to Savannah, Georgia to compete in National Competition. Max Scott placed 6th in the nation in Division II Social Studies. Everyone is very proud of the hard work that was put into to competing at the national level. Those attendees include: Austin Roberts, Anna Alday, Megan Mantecon, Bethany Griswell, Max Scott, Amberly Mosley, Morgan Raper, Taylor Young, Josie Hall, and Shaylynn Pleasant.
Two members of Altha Public School's Jr. Beta Club earned their spots at nationals by their finishes at the state level attended the Jr. Beta National Convention. Baylee Rowe competed in photography and Christopher McClain competed in the recycled art category.
Our FCCLA club traveled to Atlanta Georgia in June and Audra Chason and Brooks Ann Mears brought home Gold Medals for their National Programs in Action project "Packs of Potential". Their backpack feeding program served over 30 students throughout the school year.
Serving on the Florida State Executive Council as Vice President of Public Relations, Levi Kimbrell attended Nationals and networked with other state officers from all over the country. Allyson Mears also attended and served on the National Officer Candidate Nominating Committee.
We are very proud of these students and their sponsors and the national attention they brought to our school!