Half Cent Sales Tax passes with overwhelming support

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Today, Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Ralph Yoder announced that the half cent sales tax placed on the August 28 primary ballot by the Calhoun County School Board (CCSB) passed overwhelmingly, receiving nearly 70 percent of the vote.
In 2008, the voters of Calhoun County passed the initial 1/2 cent sales tax referendum for ten years, ending December 31, 2018. Since its implementation, the 1/2 cent sales tax has generated approximately $450,000 annually that has been invested in Calhoun County schools. The CCSB sought renewal of the sales tax for an additional ten years, with collections of the tax beginning January 1, 2019.
The CCSB has made funding campus safety enhancements a priority in the 2018-2019 Calhoun County School District budget. The funds generated from the renewal of this sales tax will be used for capital improvements, which include safety enhancements at each campus.
The renewal of the 1/2 cent sales tax referendum will not have an impact on property taxes. The renewed sales tax will only be imposed on the goods and services purchased in Calhoun County. Consequently, only those who purchase items in Calhoun County will pay this tax, including visitors who stop and buy supplies as they’re passing through on their way to the beach or other destinations.
Superintendent Yoder stated, “Over the past ten years, the Calhoun County School District has invested in improved facilities, increased technology in the classrooms, supported student achievement, and continually improved school safety and security. I thank the voters of Calhoun County for their continued support of our students, staff, and schools.”