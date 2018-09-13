Evan Barrington - 2018 Grower of the Year

Evan Barrington is a perfect example of working hard to achieve a goal.
After graduating from Auburn University with a degree in Horticulture, Evan did a study abroad for a semester at Pershore University in Pershore England. He became the first ever Horticulture student from Auburn awarded a paid 6-month internship at Augusta National Golf Club. The internship had always been awarded to an Agronomy major.
Evan is currently employed as the Head Grower and Pest Control/Irrigation Manager at May Nursery in Havana and recently earned the 2018 National Grower of the Year Award. Evan is the son of Tony and Stephanie Barrington of Mayo, Fl. His grandparents are Bill and Cody Stoutamire of Blue Creek, FL, and the late Elga and Cathy White of Blountstown, FL.