Multiple charges filed for exploiting the elderly in timber harvesting cases

According to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, additional charges have been filed against Gregory Alan Betts in reference to more timber thefts. Details of the case are similar to a previous case brought against him.
A timber sale agreement was executed between Betts and an elderly individual. The individual intended to use the proceeds from the timber sale to pay taxes. Timber was harvested, but Betts did not pay the victim the more than $20,000.00 owed.
The Sheriff’s Office believes that the victim was solicited due to age and that Betts never intended to pay for the harvested timber. Betts received two additional charges: Exploitation of the elderly (over $10,000.00 but less than $50,000.00) and Theft of a person 65 years of age or older (over $10,000.00 but less than $50,000).
In a complaint filed back in April with the Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Wheetley met with a person who reported that she had entered into a timber sale agreement with Gregory Betts of Betts Forestry Services LLC. She reported that Betts had contacted her and inquired about purchasing her timber. She agreed to sell the timber and that the proceeds or the sale would be used to pay her taxes.
A copy of the timber sale agreement along with additional documents that Betts Forestry Services had provided to the woman were provided to Lt. Wheetley included truck receipt tickets and summary invoices. The summary invoices, all made out to the woman selling the timber, totalled $23,168.90.
The woman reported that she had not received any payments from Betts Forestry Services or Greg Betts and had made several attempts to contact Betts Forestry as to when she would be paid and that the last time she contacted the company the secretary was rude. She stated in the report that she feels she has been taken advantage of by Betts. The woman selling the timber is 95 years old.
In his report, Lt. Wheetley stated he believes Betts sought out and solicited the purchase of the timber because of the woman’s age. Furthermore, Wheetley reported, he believes Betts never intended to pay for the harvested timber.