Legals for 09/12/18

Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CASE NO: 072018CP00004
IN RE: The Estate of
GEORGE BENJAMIN GAY,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate of GEORGE BENJAMIN GAY, deceased, case number 072018CP00004, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, that the total cash value of the estate does not exceed $75,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Names: Malvenia L. Smith, P.O. Box 267, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, Share or Amount, 1/6
Name: Janice R. Lee, 6898 Hidden Brook Dr., Glouchster, VA 23062; Asset, 1/6
Name: Shirley R. Thornsbury, 3427 East Kivett Dr., Tr #17, High Point, NC 27260; Asset, 1/6
Name: Lamar A. Gay, 25512 NE Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: James H. Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: Allen Grant Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is September 5, 2018
PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
MALVENIA L. SMITH
P.O. Box 267
Altha, FL 32421
ATTORNEY FOR PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
GREG WILSON
Greg Wilson Law, LLC
P.O. Box 986
Chipley, FL 32428
Florida Bar No. 0641480
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
THE 14 JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.:18-176-DR Division:
NATHAN HACKEL ,
Petitioner
and
MELISSA ADAMS ,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
{Specify action}
PETITON FOR PATERNITY
AND RELATED RELIEF
TO: {name of Respondent} MELISSA ADAMS
{Respondent’s last known address}
2128 IRIS ROAD, DOTHAN, AL
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for {identify the type of case} _PETITION FOR PATERNITY AND RELATED RELIEF__ has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on {name of Petitioner} NATHAN HACKELwhose address is 20888 SE SHERRY AVE, BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
on or before SEPTEMBER 28, 2018, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 20859 CENTRAL AVE E, RM 130 BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424 , before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.
If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
{If applicable, insert the legal description of real property, a specific description of personal property, and the name of the county in Florida where the property is located}.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: 8-24-2018. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: _NONA BORELLI
{Deputy Clerk}
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
