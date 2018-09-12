Reuel Guite Smith, age 59, of Altha passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Reuel was born on March 11, 1959 in Port Saint Joe, FL and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He worked as a farmer and truck driver for most of his life. Reuel was preceded in death by his parents Ellis Burl Smith and Mary Evelyn Holmes Smith, siblings, Evelyn Jean Dean, William Ellis Smith, Peggy Ann Smith Rabon and Charlie Raymond Smith. He loved the outdoors, fishing and listing to music by the band Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Survivors include,
2 step sons, Dustin Brothers of Tallahassee, FL and Rodney Hamilton of Crawfordville, FL
1 sister, Annie Ruth Gibson and Nelson Mangual of Marianna, FL
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends Friday, September 14, 2018 from 2:00 pm (CDT) until 3:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown. Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.