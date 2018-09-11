Ms. Ossie Lee Blue of Blountstown, FL. transitioned from life temporal to eternal on September 7, 2018 at the residence of her devoted caregivers niece and nephew, Linda and Jerry Monlyn in Blountstown, FL.
She was a member of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church of Blountstown, FL.
The viewing will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 2 pm until 6 pm at Vann Funeral Home in Marianna, FL.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 15 at 1 pm at the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. C.L. Wilson, Rev. Matthew Mitchell, Apostle G.B. Sheard, Rev. Argus Jackson, Supt. Delano Reed, and Evangelist Jacqeline Solomon. Ms. Blue will lie in repose at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service.
She leaves to cherish precious memories, a loving and devoted family of Blountstown, FL.