Teresa Ann Turner, age 60, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018 in Bristol.
Born February 22, 1958 in Ft. Gaines, Georgia, Teresa was the daughter of the late Roy O’Bryan, Jr. and Katherine Lavada (Owens) O’Bryan. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Katherine O’Bryan and brother, Mike O’Bryan.
Teresa is survived by two sons, Jeremy Turner of Panama City and Tyler Flora of Port St. Joe; two brothers, Bud O’Bryan and his wife, Tina of Bristol and Johnny O’Bryan of Panama City; two nieces, Katina O’Bryan of Bristol and Kimberly O’Bryan of Panama City; cousins, Bobby Jean Weathers and Deborah Weathers of Alford; and close friends, Brenda and Randy Stewart of Bristol.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
