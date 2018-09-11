Jeffery Tillman Toole, age 52, of Panama City passed away Friday, September 7, 2018 in Panama City.
Jeffery was born January 27, 1966 in Chipley to the late Joseph Tyre Toole and Annie Lois Toole He lived in Panama City the past thirty-five years and was a commercial painter. Jeffery was of the Assembly of God faith.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Sammie and two brothers, Tom and Timothy Toole.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Toole of Panama City; her daughter, Ashley Spears and her husband, Phillip of Pennsylvania; a stepson, Steven Justice of Panama City; step-daughter, Stephanie Justice of Panama City; two sisters, Sarah Deese and her husband, Ronald of Cottondale and Elaine Glass of Marianna; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Toole and seven grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Phillip Jr., Nevaeh, Keirsten, Khloe, and Rylee.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 13 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown. Interment will follow in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangement and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.