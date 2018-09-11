Linda Quinn, age 76, passed away Friday, September 7, 2018 in Blountstown.
Linda was born in Piqua, Ohio May 15, 1942 to the late Carl Ray Quinn and Mary Jane (Woodcox) Quinn. She was a homemaker and was a member of William Memorial Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Anthony, her daughters, Beverly Anthony and Lydia Anthony, and a brother, John Quinn.
Survivors include three sons, Daryl Anthony of Columbus, Ohio, Mike Anthony and Richard Anthony of Medina, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sisters, Lois Mellencamp and Joyce Quinn of Scotts Ferry.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 10 at 2:00 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Ridley officiating. Interment followed in Williams Memorial Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.