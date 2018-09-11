Earl Horace McCormick, age 61, of Hosford passed away in Panama City, Wednesday, September 5, 2018.
Horace was born in Quincy, July 9, 1957, to the late Nolie and Pauline (Newsome) McCormick. He lived in Hosford all his life and was a fish baiter. He was a member of Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, Nolie and Pauline McCormick, Horace was preceded in death by two brothers, Buddy Hathcock and Grover Kever; and a sister, Annie Pearl Mitchell.
Survivors include his companion of twenty-five years, Alice Jenkins of Hosford; his son, Timothy McCormick of Hosford; daughter, Kelley Cunningham and her husband, Mark of Moultrie, Georgia; three step-daughters, Shelly Poole of Bristol, Ashley Godwin and husband, John of Blountstown, and Anita Williams of Hosford; sixteen grandchildren; a brother, Rufus McCormick of DeFuniak Springs; and a sister, Sue Ammons of Blountstown.
Memorial services were held at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church, Friday, September 7, 2:00 p.m. ET, with Reverend Buddy Elkins officiating.
The family ask to sends thanks to Covenant Hospice for their care and concern for their loved one.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.