Tigers fall to AAA Fla. High, 35-21

The Tiger defense held the Seminoles on the first possession of the game, stopping them on a 4th and 3 on the Blountstown 31 yard line. The Tigers took the ball and flipped the field using 11 running plays and taking 7 minutes of clock, moving the ball to the Seminole 15 yard line. A 32 yard FG attempt by the Tigers never got off due to a bad snap and the Seminoles took over on downs. Florida High struck quickly with a 4 play 70 yard drive culminating with a 47 yard TD pass. The XP gave the Seminoles the 7-0 lead with 2:30 left in the 1st quarter.
The Seminoles would get another big play with 4:21 in the 2nd quarter. Florida High QB Willie Taggert, Jr.(son of Florida State University Head Football Coach ) connected with Raymond Woodie (son of Florida State University Linebacker Coach) on a short screen pass to the right that turned into an 80 yard TD reception. It looked like the Tigers would trail 14-0 at the half when disaster struck on the last play of the half. The Tigers were forced to punt on 4th down at midfield with 14 seconds left in the half. The punt snap was muffed and a Florida High defender scooped it up and scored with no time left on the clock giving the Seminoles the 20-0 halftime lead.
Part of the game plan for Blountstown was to possess the ball on offense and keep it away from the talented Seminole offense. The Tigers did exactly that by holding onto the ball for 20:25 of the first half but could not produce any points. The Seminoles had the ball for only 3:35 of the first half but scored on two long pass plays and a defensive fumble recovery.
The third quarter opened with a couple of possessions by each team but ended with a bang for the Seminoles. On the last play of the 3rd quarter, the Seminoles converted a 3rd and 26 with another long pass play, this time a 44 yarder. Four plays later, Florida High punched in another score on a 3 yard run. The XP gave Florida High an insurmountable 27-0 lead with 9:18 left in the game.
The Tigers would not be shut out after a Zeb Kelley hit forced a Seminole fumble that was recovered by Trevin Smith on the Florida High 21 yard line. On the next play, Tiger QB Trent Peacock ripped of a 20 yard run taking the ball to the Seminole 1 yard line. Two plays later, Peacock would sneak the ball over the goal line for the Tiger score. James Shores XP made the score 27-7 with 5:12 left in the game.
Florida High got the ball back and finished up the scoring with a 45 yard FG with 27 seconds left in the game to make the final score 30-7.
The Tiger offense ran 58 plays (25 more than Florida High) and took 31:20 off the game clock but only found the red zone twice and the end zone once. The Tiger rushing attack was led by Kentrell Lawson with 65 yards on 11 carries. Peacock added 59 yards on 16 carries with Montarious Brown finishing with 39 yard on 7 carries. Trevin Smith chipped in 35 rushing yards. Peacock completed 5 of 9 passes for 40 yards with Alex Valdez catching 4 of those passes for 27 yards.
The Tiger defense was led by Zeb Kelley with 11 tackles followed by Kentrell Lawson’s 9 tackles. Montarious Brown had 2 big QB sacks and Alex Valdez had a takeaway with an interception.
Tiger head coach Beau Johnson feels his young team will get better after facing tougher competition, "We were very pleased with the execution of the game plan and the effort our players gave. We never accept losing but we also must be honest with ourselves week to week about our progress and who we are competing against. Although we won 43-0 vs Graceville in Week 1 you turn on the film and we missed assignments on every play. You objectively watch every play from the Florida High film and you see how much better we executed the blocking schemes and veer versus the toughest opponent we will see all year. They were ranked the #2 team in 3A for a reason. They had a ton of fast, big, experienced dudes. But I will take the ones wearing Red and White any day. We are proud of our players.”
The road remains tough as the Tigers (1-1) prepare for the Class 4A Marianna Bulldogs this week. The Bulldogs (0-2) lost in Week 1 to Chipley 24-10 and last week lost a heart breaker to Port St. Joe 14-9. Game time in Marianna Friday night will be 7:00 CT.