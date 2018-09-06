Lady Tigers fall to Sneads in 3 sets

The Lady Tigers were in action this past week against Sneads and North Bay Haven. Both JV and Varsity split games. The Lady Tigers lost in straight sets to Sneads 18-25, 22-25, 18-25 and won a 4 set match against NBH 25-27, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16.
Emma Richards had a career high 28 kills against NBH and Sarah Shuler had a career high 15 kills. Madison Taylor was solid setting racking up 51 assists. Cydnee Eubanks had a season high 25 digs as well along with 30 serve receive receptions.
"We struggled offensively against Sneads but really came alive against North Bay Haven. It's all about getting better each time we go out and play. We're not where we want to be yet but we are getting there. There is always something to get better at and we are working hard at putting it all together," said Coach Leigh Ann Summers.
The Lady Tigers kick off District play Thursday against Freeport at 5:00. It will be a Varsity only match.