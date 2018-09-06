Altha School Fall Pictures

Thursday, September 6. 2018
Tuesday, Sept 11th
Kindergarten - 3rd grades

Wednesday, Sept 12th
4th-8th grades

Thursday, Sept 13th
9th -11th grades - & Senior Portrait Retakes & any other retakes
