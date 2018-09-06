Weekend storm damages homes; downs many trees

Recent afternoon thunderstorms have resulted in traffic accidents, power outages and downed trees across the county.
The Blountstown home above, located on Magnolia Avenue, sustained roof damage from a falling pine tree in one of the storms passing through town Saturday evening.
Tropical Storm Gordon was in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and was expected to make landfall near the Louisiana, Mississippi state line with wind speeds at 65-100 mph.
Emergency Management Director Adam Johnson reminds residents who do not have access to a weather radio to call his office at 674-8075 and signup for Alert Calhoun.