Florida Health in Calhoun & Liberty will host 5K Color Run on October 6

The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County (DOH-Calhoun/Liberty), will host Colors of Health 5K Color Run/Walk, on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at 8 AM CST at Sam Atkins Park in Blountstown, Fl.
This event will bring awareness to many health concerns plaquing our community. There are over 200 causes nationwide, however, only a few are recognized by the average person. “They all matter and it is important for us to recognize each cause when we are striving to create a healthier community,” states Rachel Bryant, DOH-Calhoun/Liberty Health Officer. This event was created to raise awareness for the many causes impacting the daily lives of our family, friends and neighbors. DOH-Calhoun/Liberty is seeking Champions to represent each cause. Champions will be recognized at the event and are invited to assist at each color station along the track. Please contact Susan Chafin at 850-447-6004 for details.
Running enthusiasts and all supporters are invited to participate in this free event. The timed 3.1-mile course runs the track at Sam Atkins Park and is perfect for both experienced and first time 5K runners. There will be a separate track for walkers and persons with strollers. Participants are encouraged to pre-register online at https://colorsofhealth5k.eventbrite.com. Race day registration will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. CST.
Vendors are encouraged to register to attend the event. Space will be available for organizations or advocacy groups to set-up a booth to educate participants on their initiatives. If you would like a vendor application form, please contact Susan Chafin at 850-447-6004.
The Colors of Health Color Run is a family-friendly event, which includes many fun activities for all ages as well as the participation of several local heroes and their families. Winners in each age group will be recognized as part of an awards ceremony at the end of the race. The day’s festivities will also include various forms of entertainment, music and guest speakers.
For more information on the event visit our websites at:
• liberty.floridahealth.gov
• calhoun.floridahealth.gov