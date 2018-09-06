Woman’s Club Sends Smiles

On Thursday, August 30th, thirty two members from District Two of the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs joined forces to supply critical needs for Operation Smile. Hosted by Blountstown Woman’s Club these ladies hailed from Chipley, Chattahoochee, Marianna, Panama City and Wewahitchka.The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement’s Fink Gym provided the perfect venue for the Day of Service.
Rhonda Alderman, District 2 Operation Smile Chairman, started the morning with a motivational briefing on this program. It is estimated that, worldwide, a child is born every 3 minutes with a cleft. For many families in developing countries, early surgery may not be an option, due to lack of financial resources and qualified medical staff. Since 1982, Operation Smile has been dedicated to finding these families around the world and providing the children with surgery so they can live happy healthy lives. With surgery, a child suffering from a cleft lip or cleft palate can have a beautiful smile and brighter future. In five hours time 20 tote bags, 16 hospital gowns an 12 splints were completed.
Other ladies sent smiles by writing post cards to veterans. Helping Hands Thrift Store on Pear Street in Blountstown donated two atlases so maps cut to feature military bases across all branches of service could don the front of the cards. Messages of encouragement and appreciation will fill the mailbox of veterans leaving from Tallahassee for an Honor Flight. Honor Flight transports America’s veterans to Washington, DC to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends.
The unity in diversity motto guides a ‘something for everyone’ approach for all club service projects. Business meetings of Blountstown Woman’s Club begins in September. If you’d like more information on how you can help visit GFWC Blountstown Woman’s Club on FaceBook or send anemail to Blountstown womansclub@gmail.com
