Sheriff's Log for 09-05-18

Wednesday, September 5. 2018
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 27
Heather Marie Dykes - aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Trevor Dante McAlpine - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
August 28
Stephen Uriah Mills - battery on person 65 years of age or older, battery/touch or strike
Derek Lee Skipper - violation of probation
August 29
William Bruce Burke - out of county warrant
Carlton Jason Peavy - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Joseph Daniel Spence - assault/intent threat to do violence
Jamie Summerlin - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
August 30
Sabrina Nicole Allen - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Kenneth Gatlin - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Aaron Hunter McClendon - criminal registration/convicted felon registration

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 27
Chris Lee Brown - battery by person detained in prison or jail facility
August 28
Amanda Leah Harper - bribery-unlaw compensaton reward official behavior
Rex David Williford - battery by person detained in prison or jail facility
August 30
Wendy Rose Barton - VOP
Krystal Dawn Easter - probation violation
Rachel Jeneen Hauck - VOP
Nicholas T. Skelly - out of county warrant
August 31
Curtis Lee Harris - serving weekends
Karen Helene Summerlin - serving weekends

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


