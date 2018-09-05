Sheriff's Log for 09-05-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
August 27
Heather Marie Dykes - aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Trevor Dante McAlpine - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
August 28
Stephen Uriah Mills - battery on person 65 years of age or older, battery/touch or strike
Derek Lee Skipper - violation of probation
August 29
William Bruce Burke - out of county warrant
Carlton Jason Peavy - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Joseph Daniel Spence - assault/intent threat to do violence
Jamie Summerlin - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
August 30
Sabrina Nicole Allen - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Kenneth Gatlin - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Aaron Hunter McClendon - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
