Legals for 09/05/18

Wednesday, September 5. 2018
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CASE NO: 072018CP00004
IN RE: The Estate of
GEORGE BENJAMIN GAY,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate of GEORGE BENJAMIN GAY, deceased, case number 072018CP00004, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, that the total cash value of the estate does not exceed $75,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Names: Malvenia L. Smith, P.O. Box 267, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, Share or Amount, 1/6
Name: Janice R. Lee, 6898 Hidden Brook Dr., Glouchster, VA 23062; Asset, 1/6
Name: Shirley R. Thornsbury, 3427 East Kivett Dr., Tr #17, High Point, NC 27260; Asset, 1/6
Name: Lamar A. Gay, 25512 NE Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: James H. Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: Allen Grant Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is September 5, 2018
PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
MALVENIA L. SMITH
P.O. Box 267
Altha, FL 32421
ATTORNEY FOR PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
GREG WILSON
Greg Wilson Law, LLC
P.O. Box 986
Chipley, FL 32428
Florida Bar No. 0641480
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 CP 000033
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF
CHESTER ALEXANDER BLOODWORTH,
DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of CHESTER ALEXANDER BLOODWORTH , Deceased, whose date of death was MAY 31, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for CALHOUN COUNTY, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Calhoun County Courthouse, Probate Division, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 29, 2018.
Personal Representative:
MICHAEL D. GUTHRIE
3864 Wiggington Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Sandra G. Green, Esquire
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 396044
1105 Hays Street
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Telephone: (850) 577‑1800
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
THE 14 JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FO
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.:18-176-DR Division:
NATHAN HACKEL ,
Petitioner
and
MELISSA ADAMS ,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
{Specify action}
PETITON FOR PATERNITY
AND RELATED RELIEF
TO: {name of Respondent} MELISSA ADAMS
{Respondent’s last known address}
2128 IRIS ROAD, DOTHAN, AL
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for {identify the type of case} _PETITION FOR PATERNITY AND RELATED RELIEF__ has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on {name of Petitioner} NATHAN HACKELwhose address is 20888 SE SHERRY AVE, BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
on or before SEPTEMBER 28, 2018, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at
20859 CENTRAL AVE E, RM 130 BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424 , before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.
If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
{If applicable, insert the legal description of real property, a specific description of personal property, and the name of the county in Florida where the property is located}.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: 8-24-2018. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: _NONA BORELLI
{Deputy Clerk}
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
