Cora Louise (Larkins) Sumner, age 82, of Bristol passed away Friday, August 31, 2018 in Tallahassee.
Born in Bristol, February 6, 1936, Louise was the daughter of the late Walter and Nellie (Miller) Larkins. She was a homemaker and member of Lake Mystic Baptist Church in Bristol.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Sumner.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-two years, Thomas Hampton Sumner of Bristol; sons, Wayne Sumner and his wife, Elizabeth, also of Bristol and Roger Sumner and wife, Jessie of Gainesville; her daughter, Carolyn Wright and her husband, Curtis, also of Gainesville; three grandchildren, William and wife, Hannah, Jonathan and his wife, Tiffany, and Kaitlin; two great grandchildren, Reece and Luke; and extended family, Billie Sue Durden and husband, Lavant of Swainsboro, Georgia and Kathy Bradshaw of Loganville, Georgia.
The family received friends 10:00 a.m. ET, Monday, September 3, at Lake Mystic Baptist Church. Funeral services continued at 11:00 a.m. ET in the church with Reverend Jerry Chumley officiating. Interment was in Lake Mystic Cemetery in Bristol.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.