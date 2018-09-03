Albert L. O'Bryan, 94, of Palmetto, GA passed away, peacefully in his sleep, on August 22, 2018.
Originally born in Calhoun county, FL, to the late Albert O'Bryan and Ella Thomas O'Bryan Smith, he moved to Georgia in 1969. He proudly served in the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, during World War 2 and times of peace. He was an avid gardener, photographer, and tinkerer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Alice Benton O'Bryan and son, Wayne O'Bryan. He is survived by his sister, Thelma O’Bryan Barfield of Altha; son, Pat (Lorine) O'Bryan and daughter, Margaret O'Bryan Wright, both of Palmetto, GA; grandchildren, Gary (Sarah) O'Bryan of Atlanta, GA, Wade (Sarah) O'Bryan of Peachtree City, GA, and Cheryl Silvers of Dawsonville, GA; great-grandchildren Jason (Emily) Silvers and Michael, Charlotte, and Lily O'Bryan. Always a great conversationalist, he will be truly missed. He's home now.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Sunny Hill church, in Altha, FL. Family will receive visitors at 1pm; service will begin at 2pm. All family and friends are invited to attend.