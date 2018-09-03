Eric Jon Mann, age 59, born in Louisville, KY on Christmas Day 1958, the 2nd born son of William & Helene Mann.
Eric and family moved to Minnesota when he was in 3rd grade. There he enjoyed what seemed to be year long winters: ice fishing with his dad, building snow tunnels, and playing with siblings Billy, Christa, & Maria. In his junior year of high school, they moved again to Tallahassee, FL. Eric soon became kin to the warm FL sun and easy going southern lifestyle. He would graduate from Leon H.S., and then later from FSU. The family moved on, but for Eric, the Gulf Coast quickly became his preferred home. His career path would span the state, but he was best known as a dedicated, long time Publix baker and culinary master. All who knew him understood that he worked hard, in order to live large. If there was a game or challenge to be had, he was “all-in”: tennis, golf, scuba diving, spear fishing, kite surfing, sailing, corn hole, bocchi ball, motorcycle riding, dancing… there was no end to the art of his trade, and quite accomplished in all he became. Doing for his family & friends was the only thing that could make him step away. He lived and enjoyed life together with the loving support of his native born wife from Bristol: Kammy Peddie Mann. His life touch thousands, and for those of us who were blessed to know him, there is no other person on earth capable of filling our lives with the joy and energy that Eric Jon spread around. He will forever be missed! His untimely death on 8-28-2018 follows closely behind that of his beloved father, William B. Mann IV, on 8-26-2018.
Eric is survived by: wife: Kammy Mann; two step sons, Jordan Bennett and Joshua Bennett; mother, Helene Paschke Mann; brother, William B. Mann V and his wife, Sally Mann; two sisters, Christa Sullivan and Maria Roberts and her husband, Dennis Roberts; grandson, Jayden Bennett; four nephews and two nieces.
Memorial services were held Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 3:00 pm (EDT) - 2:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Kyle Peddie officiating. Memorialization was by cremation.
