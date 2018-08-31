Mrs. Katherine N. Lindsey, age 97, of Clarksville, FL went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
Katherine was born on November 2, 1920 in Calhoun County to Roy Nichols and Saphronia (Parham) Nichols and had lived in Calhoun County all of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Poplar Head Baptist Church in Clarksville. Katherine served in many rolls, serving as Bible School Director, Church Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Choir. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Milton Lindsey, daughter, Delia White and a sister, Lee Marshall, parents, Roy Nichols and Saphronia (Parham) Nichols.
Survivors include,
Daughter, Winifred Waldorff and husband, Tim of Clarksville, FL
Grandchildren, Clint White, Matt White and wife, Jessica, Andy Waldorff and wife, Ashlie, Georgia (White) Hammitt and husband, Jeremy, Brandon Waldorff and wife, Lacy
Great-grandchildren, Lily, Melody, Lana, Silas, Caroline, Lucas, William, Elaina and Brody
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 3:00 pm (CDT) at Poplar Head Baptist Church in Clarksville with Reverend Troy Marks and Reverend Karl Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Poplar Head Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 2:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 3:00 pm (CDT) at Poplar Head Baptist Church. The family request in lieu of flowers donation be given to the Gideons International % Memorial Bible Chairman, P.O. Box 765 Blountstown, FL 32424. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.