Tigers shutout Graceville, 43-0

After two possessions for each team Blountstown’s James Shores blasted a punt to the Graceville 1 yard line. Blountstown’s defense set the tone early when Cody Peavy tackled Graveville’s QB in the end zone for a safety midway through the first quarter and the 2-0 lead. Treven Smith returned the ensuing free kick 57 yards for a touchdown and James Shores added 1 of his 5 extra points on the night for a 9-0 Blountstown lead. On Graceville’s next possession, a botched snap on a punt attempt gave Blountstown great field position on the Graceville 20. One play later, QB Trent Peacock took it to the house untouched and Blountstown extended their lead 16-0 as the 1st quarter ended.
The scoring continued in the 2nd quarter starting off with a Trevin Smith 34 yard run. Peacock followed that with a 29 yard run and Alex Valdez punched it in from 3 yards away and it was 36-0 Blountstown at halftime.
With the 36 point lead, the game clock ran the entire second half without stopping. Cane Miller added to the Blountstown scoring spree with a 36 yard run outracing everyone down the left sideline for the final 43-0 score.
Blountstown’s defense held Gracevile to -15 total yards and only 2 first downs on 26 plays. Linebacker Kentrell Lawson paced the Blountstown defense with 13 tackles. Zeb Kelley pitched in 9 tackles with Abrey Johnson, Joseph Rector and David Sanchez finishing with 5 tackles each. Rector and Sanchez recorded a QB sack.
Peacock led a Blountstown rushing attack that gained 239 yards with 70 yards on nine attempts. Miller had 62 yards on six carries and Smith 45 on three carries. Tavis Simpson tallied 39 yards on 6 carries with Mark Hand added 17 yards rushing.
Peacock was 2 of 4 passing for 20 yards with Johnson and Valdez recording a reception each.
Coach Johnson has been pleased with his team’s progress since week 1 of practice. “I’m very proud of our players and staff. We have made great strides every week so far. Happy to get the victory but more importantly we are taking steps forward. We still have a ton of work to get where we want to be in November, but we love our kid’s effort.”
Blountstown will try and avenge one of its two losses in 2017 at Class 3A Florida High in Tallahassee this Friday night. Florida High will bring an experienced, deep and talented team to the field. Game time is 6:30 CT. Florida High was open in week one but won their preseason game in an emotional game in Daytona Beach against Class 8A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School out of Parkland, FL.