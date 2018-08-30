Sheriff White receives TASERS from FHP

On Thursday, August 23, 2018, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Major Chris Blackmon presented Liberty County Sheriff (LCSO) Eddie Joe White and Havana Police Department Lieutenant Ridgeway Stone with TASERS.
FHP gave TASERS, taser holsters, and spare cartridges to both agencies. LCSO received 15 TASERS plus additional holsters, etc.; and Havana PD received 10 TASERS, plus holsters, etc.
Had the agencies had to purchase the TASERS shown in the picture, the cost would have been more than $800.00 each. The donation saved Liberty County taxpayers over $ 12,000 and saved the city of Havana taxpayers over $ 8,000. This cooperative effort not only provides another layer of safety for the deputies and officers but continues to strengthen the working relationship between FHP and other law enforcement agencies.