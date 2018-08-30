Property Appraiser mails TRIM Notices

Carla T. Peacock, Calhoun County Property Appraiser, announces that on August 20, 2018, the Notice of Proposed Property Tax form, also known as Truth in Millage Notices (TRIM), will be mailed to all property owners.
There is important information printed on the notice, so please review it carefully and verify the accuracy of data, such as property owner’s name, mailing address, and exemptions. If you have moved or changed your mailing address, please submit a change of address to our office. If we do not have your current mailing address, you may not receive your tax bill from the Tax Collector. If you do not receive your TRIM notice, please contact our office. If you applied for a 2018 exemption and do not see it referred to on this form please contact our office. The November Tax Bills will be based on this information and we want to update any addressing or value issues prior to the Tax Bills being issued.
The millage (tax) rates are set each year by the taxing authorities; the Property Appraiser has no role in the setting of the millage rates. If you disagree with the rates being proposed, you may address this to the taxing authorities at their public hearings. Public hearing information can be found on the last column titled Public Hearing information.
The property appraiser only determines taxable value and administers exemptions. Your assessed value is based upon your market value but may differ depending upon the assessment caps that may apply under state law such as the 3% save our homes cap or the 10% non-homestead cap. If you believe the market value shown on this notice does not reflect the fair market value of your property as of January 1, 2018, contact the PropertyAppraiser at 674-5636