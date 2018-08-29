Sheriff's Log for 08-29-18

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, August 29. 2018
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 21
Joshua Donald Rudd - fraud-imperson/use/poss ID of another person without consent; fraud-imperson/use/posses ID of another person without consent
Patrick Steven Stodgel - sexual assaut/by 18 years of age older sex battery vict under 12 years of age
James W. Livingston - probation violation/violation of probation
August 22
Henry Fain - out of county warrant, fraud/utter false instrument, larc/theft is 300.00 or more but less than 5,000 dollars, withold support/non suport of children or spouse
Sheena Aleis McKinney - probation violation/violation of probation
Christopher Wade Ridley - withold support/non support of children or spouse
Terrell Joseph Ringler - probation violation/violation of probation
August 23
Albert Lee Milton - disorderly intoxication/disorder intoxication public place cause disturbance
Debra Anne Morales - out of county warrant
Amanda Mosley - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Davarrious Winbush - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
August 24
Crystal Alacia Goodman - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Durwin Jay Goodman - criminal registration/convicted felon registration

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 20
Christopher Hevener - failure to appear
August 22
Sheena McKinney - violation of probation
Rana Marie Parker - fleeing with injury or damage - resisting arrest without violence
Georgia Ann Brock - violation of conditional release
August 23
James Sikes - liquor-possess sell manufacture still material liquor
Amanda Smith - violation of probation
August 24
Karen Helene Summerlin - serving weekends
Richard Archie Faircloth - holding for court
Curtis Lee Harris - serving weekends
Chet Allen Geiger - holding for court
August 26
Heather M. Dykes - out of county warrant
August 27
Chris Lee Brown - failure to appear
Donterious Gee - probation violation
William Holley - holding for court
Charles Ivan Wagoner - grand theft of automobile
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 