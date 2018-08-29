CALHOUN COUNTY
August 21
Joshua Donald Rudd - fraud-imperson/use/poss ID of another person without consent; fraud-imperson/use/posses ID of another person without consent
Patrick Steven Stodgel - sexual assaut/by 18 years of age older sex battery vict under 12 years of age
James W. Livingston - probation violation/violation of probation
August 22
Henry Fain - out of county warrant, fraud/utter false instrument, larc/theft is 300.00 or more but less than 5,000 dollars, withold support/non suport of children or spouse
Sheena Aleis McKinney - probation violation/violation of probation
Christopher Wade Ridley - withold support/non support of children or spouse
Terrell Joseph Ringler - probation violation/violation of probation
August 23
Albert Lee Milton - disorderly intoxication/disorder intoxication public place cause disturbance
Debra Anne Morales - out of county warrant
Amanda Mosley - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Davarrious Winbush - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
August 24
Crystal Alacia Goodman - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Durwin Jay Goodman - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Sheriff's Log for 08-29-18
