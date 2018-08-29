Mrs. Tammy Shirlene Barrow, age 58, of Crawfordville, FL passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 in Tallahassee, FL.
Tammy was born on February 11, 1960 to Robert Louie Tindell and Ernie (Deese) Tindell and had lived in Crawfordville for the past 10 years coming from Monticello, FL. She was a retired restaurant waitress and was of the holiness faith.
Survivors include,1 son, Michael E. Barrow of Monticello, FL; 1 sister, Brenda Mooney and husband, Tim of Bealeton, VA; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:00 am (CDT) from the graveside at Edenfield Cemetery with Reverend Jered Day officiating. Interment followed.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.