Joseph William McDonald went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 26, 2018.
He was born on March 28, 1985 and was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He attended Christian Home Church where he was baptized in 1991.
Joseph was a 2003 graduate of Blountstown High School and was the manager of Dr Vape in Callaway for several years. Joseph had a love for music. He played guitar in the church praise and worship band and played with various bands through the years. There were many days and countless hours spent upstairs at the McDonald house playing music. The sound of music and laughter filled the house and neighborhood. These are the memories that will be cherished by all his family and friends.
Joseph loved his family and friends. He leaves us with wonderful memories and a void in our lives that can never be filled.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robby McDonald; his grandparents, William McDonald, Mamie Sumner, and Grady Burkett; his uncle, William McDonald and his aunt, Imogene Bontrager.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Lawana McDonald; his grandmother, Lovie Burkett; and many other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 30 at Adams Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 31 at Christian Home Church with Reverend Jim Holmes officiating. Interment will be in Nettle Ridge Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome but contributions to the Christian Home Church Cemetery Fund, 19244 NE Highway 69, Blountstown, FL 32424 would be greatly appreciated.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.